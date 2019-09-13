Mugabe will not be buried on Sunday, says family
Robert Mugabe family said he would be buried after 30 days at the Heroes Acres “after some construction is finished there”.
HARARE – Robert Mugabe’s family announced the former Zimbabwean president would not be buried on Sunday.
It’s understood his body will go to his village of Zvimba on Saturday after the official funeral service.
He died in a Singapore hospital last week.
WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives home
Mugabe’s family said its decision to bury the former statesman at a national monument in Harare was not a result of a trade-off with the government.
Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the former president’s family made several demands to the Zimbabwean government, which included allowing Mugabe’s allies who are in exile back in the country.
The family made a U-turn announcing that he will be buried at the Heroes Acre, despite having said on Thursday that the burial would be private and not at the national monument.
The family insisted that the former president’s wish was that his wife, Grace, must be with his body until his burial.
But Grace was not present at the Rufaro Stadium on Friday, where her husband’s body lay in state.
Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe explained why they appear to be going against his wishes.
“The dead don’t make those decisions, it’s the living that make those decisions for the dead. So, the living have made the decision.”
This has led to further speculation that there may have been a trade-off between the family and government.
“The family is not political. We didn’t pronounce any political decisions.”
