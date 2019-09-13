Mugabe to be buried at national shrine on Sunday, says family
Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital a week ago aged 95.
HARARE - The family of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said that he would be buried at a national shrine in Harare on Sunday.
This contradicted the comments the family made in a statement on Thursday, in which they resisted the government's burial plans.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwean citizens on Friday resumed viewing Mugabe’s body at a local stadium in Harare.
Robert Mugabe’s family has accompanied his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro Stadium.
But his wife, Grace, is conspicuous by her absence after the family earlier said the late statesman wanted her to be by his coffin at all times until his burial.
It’s unclear why she is not present today.
Zimbabweans are now lining up to pay their respects to Mugabe.
Meanwhile, family spokesperson Leo Mugabe told news agency Reuters that the former president would be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Sunday.
