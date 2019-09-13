Most violent behaviour is learned at home - ISS
The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) on Thursday said while an increase in police presence was likely to reduce crime numbers, the violent culture in homes was the main cause of crimes.
The latest crime statistics showed that the national murder rate increased by 3.4% in the past year. The rate in Gauteng jumped by 6.2%.
Sexual offences were also a major challenge in the province.
The report said sexual assault and contact sexual offences increased by 14.7% and 17.9%, respectively
ISS head of justice and violence prevention, Gareth Newham, said the attitude to violence was formed in the home and not by the police.
“Most violent behaviour is learned or tolerated in the home, communities, and schools where children either directly experience or witness violence. Many people grow up believing that violence is an acceptable way to solve disputes or assert authority. This drives much of the violence that occurs between men in public places, and at home against women.”
