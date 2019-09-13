Lack of consequence against financial mismanagement in govt is 'very costly'
Kimi Makwetu briefed the standing committee on the Auditor-General during a workshop on the work of the institution and the Public Audit Act which came into effect in April.
CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said the lack of action and consequences against financial mismanagement in government was costing his office a lot of money.
On Friday, Makwetu briefed the standing committee on the Auditor-General during a workshop on the work of the institution and the Public Audit Act which came into effect in April.
He said this year, irregular expenditure decreased from R29.7 billion to R25 billion after record highs in previous years.
Makwetu said irregular expenditure was still a big problem, but auditing departments and entities had become a costly and useless exercise as nothing was being done about the audit outcomes.
“So, there was clear evidence that these audits were starting to become a useless exercise that says the same thing all the time without changing and the reason being that there really was no consequence.”
Makwetu said the AG’s office raised and invested a lot of money into auditing government.
He said they raised about R3 billion in revenue to be able to fund their audits but achieved very little because there were no consequences.
“With expenditure that is close to that figure, now that’s a huge investment. If you have that investment and you are not able to make a difference in protecting and in ensuring that there are no stages of a significant nature, then you’ve got a huge investment achievement.”
He said the Public Audit Act, which gave him more powers, would help address the issue.
More in Business
-
Creative minds gather at Africa’s biggest tech summit in Cape Town
-
KZN small-scale farmers get a multi-million rand boost
-
Manuel takes swipe at court after ruling on Moyo’s reinstatement
-
JSE CEO Newton-King promises GBV protesters a reply within 7 days
-
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel explains his silence on Peter Moyo job battle
-
Apple's new iPhones shift smartphone camera battleground to AI
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.