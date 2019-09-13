KZN small-scale farmers get a multi-million rand boost
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala launched the planting season and announced an assistance plan of over R100 million to help struggling farmers with equipment and seeds.
DURBAN– Thousands of small-scale farmers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been given a major boost in resources by the provincial government.
Earlier on Friday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala launched the planting season and announced an assistance plan of over R100 million to help struggling farmers with equipment and seeds.
This follows several complaints from small-scale farmers about a lack of government support.
Nelson Mpotshane said some of the challenges facing local farmers, like himself, included poor access to training and financial aid.
“Our biggest challenge is infrastructure because the farmers are able to buy themselves seedlings. But it’s very difficult for a farmer to buy a tractor, it’s very difficult for a farmer to have his own pump for pumping water.”
Zikalala authorised R160 million to assist farmers facing these challenges.
“We will assist them to implement fertiliser irrigation scheme, tractors and others.”
The premier said government would buy produce from the farmers and assist them to access other markets.
Popular in Local
-
Manuel takes swipe at court after ruling on Moyo’s reinstatement
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
South Africans have 'no idea' what they are breathing
-
JSE CEO Newton-King promises GBV protesters a reply within 7 days
-
Water department hopes for early summer rains
-
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel explains his silence on Peter Moyo job battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.