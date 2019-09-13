KZN small-scale farmers get a multi-million rand boost

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

KZN small-scale farmers get a multi-million rand boost

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala launched the planting season and announced an assistance plan of over R100 million to help struggling farmers with equipment and seeds.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
8 minutes ago

DURBAN– Thousands of small-scale farmers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been given a major boost in resources by the provincial government.

Earlier on Friday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala launched the planting season and announced an assistance plan of over R100 million to help struggling farmers with equipment and seeds.

This follows several complaints from small-scale farmers about a lack of government support.

Nelson Mpotshane said some of the challenges facing local farmers, like himself, included poor access to training and financial aid.

“Our biggest challenge is infrastructure because the farmers are able to buy themselves seedlings. But it’s very difficult for a farmer to buy a tractor, it’s very difficult for a farmer to have his own pump for pumping water.”

Zikalala authorised R160 million to assist farmers facing these challenges.

“We will assist them to implement fertiliser irrigation scheme, tractors and others.”

The premier said government would buy produce from the farmers and assist them to access other markets.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA