KZN small-scale farmers get a multi-million rand boost

DURBAN– Thousands of small-scale farmers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been given a major boost in resources by the provincial government.

Earlier on Friday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala launched the planting season and announced an assistance plan of over R100 million to help struggling farmers with equipment and seeds.

This follows several complaints from small-scale farmers about a lack of government support.

Nelson Mpotshane said some of the challenges facing local farmers, like himself, included poor access to training and financial aid.

“Our biggest challenge is infrastructure because the farmers are able to buy themselves seedlings. But it’s very difficult for a farmer to buy a tractor, it’s very difficult for a farmer to have his own pump for pumping water.”

Zikalala authorised R160 million to assist farmers facing these challenges.

“We will assist them to implement fertiliser irrigation scheme, tractors and others.”

The premier said government would buy produce from the farmers and assist them to access other markets.