Kante still not fit for Chelsea return
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has not featured since a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester nearly a month ago.
LONDON, United Kingdom - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed midfielder N'Golo Kante will not return for Saturday's visit to Wolves in the Premier League and faces a race against time to make Tuesday's Champions League opener against Valencia.
Kante has not featured since a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester nearly a month ago.
"He still has issues with his ankle and the medical team are working with him," said Lampard on Friday.
"He’s in a bit of a transitional period now where we’re trying to get him on the pitch and he’s doing some physical work but this game comes too soon for him."
However, Lampard will be able to welcome back Antonio Rudiger for the first time this season.
The German international centre-back has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in April and will be a welcome addition to a Chelsea defence that has conceded nine goals in their opening four Premier League games of the campaign.
"He’s been very important for the club and the team since he’s been here with his personality, character and quality and we’ve missed him," added Lampard.
"Everyone talks about how young we are and how young we’re becoming so we need leaders within that and Rudiger needs to take on the responsibility of being a leader for us."
Callum Hudson-Odoi is also nearing a return from a long-term Achilles injury and will feature for Chelsea's under-23s on Friday night.
"Callum has been training with us for a while but there are still some issues with the actual injury itself that we need to make sure are okay," said Lampard.
"He’ll need to get match fit so these games are really beneficial for him."
Popular in Sport
-
Liverpool leave title rivals breathless
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
South Africa and Bulgaria level in day one of Davis Cup tie
-
Bored Mourinho itching for managerial return, on his terms
-
Chester Williams' funeral to be held at Newlands
-
'Gutted' All Black Jacobson out of World Cup with concussion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.