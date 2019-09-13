JSE CEO Newton-King tells GBV protesters demands won't fall on deaf ears
Nicky Newton-King received their memorandum outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton.
SANDTON - Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King on Friday told demonstrators gathered in Sandton calling for more action to tackle gender-based violence that their demands would not fall on deaf ears.
Newton-King received their memorandum outside the stock exchange.
“The memorandum makes some very important points and we as a business will take that to Business Leadership South Africa, to Business Unity South Africa, to our listed companies, to our trading firms and ask them how they are going to respond to each of the points you made. Certainly, as the JSE, we also will use your memorandum as an agenda for introspection and action.”
Protesters gathered at Africa’s richest square mile from 3am, demanding that business take their plight seriously.
The protest is expected to end at 2pm on Friday.
#SandtonShutdown JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King says she understands the frustration of protestors but explains why the JSE can't commit to demands made by #genderbasedviolence activists immediately. KYM pic.twitter.com/TcrtbC11ec— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2019
#SandtonShutdown [WATCH] JSE CEO walk away after demonstrators were unhappy about her response to their demands. She’s committed to get back to civil society groups in 7 days. TK pic.twitter.com/xS2pLRoO7t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2019
