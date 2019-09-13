JSE CEO Newton-King promises GBV protesters a reply within 7 days

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King received their memorandum in Sandton earlier on Friday.

SANDTON - Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King received the memorandum and promised that there would be a reply within seven days.

Protesters gathered in Sandton from 3 am on Friday demanding that business take their plight seriously.

One of the demands at the protest was an immediate financial commitment to help fight gender-based crimes.

The JSE CEO promised the memorandum would be taken to JSE-listed companies for discussions.

Meanwhile, the protest continues with activists standing firm on their demands.

ORGANISERS HAPPY WITH PROTEST TURNOUT

The Sandton shutdown organisers said although the day was long, they are encouraged by the support they have received and the response from businesses.

Buses have been arriving to transport the thousands of women out of Sandton after they managed to get an audience with the JSE.

Black Woman Caucus chair Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse said Friday’s protest was just the beginning.

“I am so happy that we are leaving here with concrete things that we can commit to and hold JSE accountable for. I think it is a big step that we are starting such an important conversation. A conversation with business is a conversation that never happens.”

Moutloatse led a movement of nearly 80 civil society organisations that brought the Sandton CBD to a standstill.