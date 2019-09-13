JSE CEO Newton-King promises GBV protesters a reply within 7 days
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King received their memorandum in Sandton earlier on Friday.
SANDTON - Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King received the memorandum and promised that there would be a reply within seven days.
Newton-King received their memorandum outside the stock exchange earlier on Friday.
Protesters gathered in Sandton from 3 am on Friday demanding that business take their plight seriously.
One of the demands at the protest was an immediate financial commitment to help fight gender-based crimes.
Newtown-King promised to respond in seven days but this did not go down well with the crowd.
The JSE CEO promised the memorandum would be taken to JSE-listed companies for discussions.
Meanwhile, the protest continues with activists standing firm on their demands.
ORGANISERS HAPPY WITH PROTEST TURNOUT
The Sandton shutdown organisers said although the day was long, they are encouraged by the support they have received and the response from businesses.
Buses have been arriving to transport the thousands of women out of Sandton after they managed to get an audience with the JSE.
Black Woman Caucus chair Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse said Friday’s protest was just the beginning.
“I am so happy that we are leaving here with concrete things that we can commit to and hold JSE accountable for. I think it is a big step that we are starting such an important conversation. A conversation with business is a conversation that never happens.”
Moutloatse led a movement of nearly 80 civil society organisations that brought the Sandton CBD to a standstill.
Popular in Local
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
JSE CEO Newton-King tells GBV protesters demands won't fall on deaf ears
-
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel explains his silence on Peter Moyo job battle
-
Manuel takes swipe at court after ruling on Moyo’s reinstatement
-
South Africans have 'no idea' what they are breathing
-
WATCH LIVE: Protesters take stand against GBV in #SandtonShutdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.