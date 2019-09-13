View all in Latest
Intelligence-led policing key in curbing cash-in-transit heists - ISS

Gauteng, which was largely affected by cash-in-transit robberies, last year recorded a 22% drop.

FILE: An attempted cash heist took place in Boksburg on Saturday 10 March 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
FILE: An attempted cash heist took place in Boksburg on Saturday 10 March 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said the drop in bank robberies and cash-in-transit heists showed that the intelligence-led policing approach worked.

Gauteng, which was largely affected by cash-in-transit robberies, last year recorded a 22% drop.

ISS head of justice and violence prevention, Gareth Newham, said intelligence-led policing needed to be localised.

“Armed robbery increased by 1,668 cases to 140,032 (up 1.2%). The increase is the result of a rise in street robbery. Other types of robbery such as cash-in-transit heists, hijackings and business robberies are down. However, almost 60% of all reported armed robberies take place in streets and other public places with 80,215 cases recorded in the year under review. Street robbery has also increased consistently over the past seven years, with 39% more incidents than in 2011.”

