Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
They had always earlier said the late stateman’s wishes had included that Grace Mugabe be beside his coffin until his burial.
HARARE - Former President Robert Mugabe's family asked his wife to rest and not be beside his body as it lies in state for a second day.
Thousands of people continue to pay their last respects to Mugabe who died in a Singapore hospital last week.
MUgabe’s family statement was clear on Thursday: wherever his remains were taken, his wife Grace would have to be there.
But she was given a break on Friday and was not present at the Rufaro Stadium where the remains lay in state.
Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe said the former president’s death has taken a toll on his wife.
“She’s only human and the toll that this has taken, the pressure, the stress and those sorts of things. We are asking her, as a family, to take rest.”
This development comes after the family confirmed earlier on Friday that Mugabe will be buried at the National Monument for Liberation Hero’s Acre in the capital.
WATCH: Robert Mugabe arrives home
