Foreign heads, dignitaries expected to arrive in Harare for Mugabe funeral
The Mugabe family has rejected the government’s plan for an official funeral and burial on Sunday, saying it wants to lay the former president to rest in a private ceremony.
HARARE - Foreign heads of state and other dignitaries will start descending on Harare on Friday ahead of official events to mark former President Robert Mugabe’s send-off.
The Mugabe family has rejected the government’s plan for an official funeral and burial on Sunday, saying it wanted to lay the former president to rest in a private ceremony.
Meanwhile, several people had to be treated for injuries after a group of people broke through a barrier and invaded a pitch on the stadium, where Mugabe’s casket was stationed.
VIDEO: Stampede at Mugabe memorial
It all started as a smooth process, with members of the public lining up to view Mugabe’s body. But things soon went wrong when mourners broke through a barrier, resulting in some being injured.
Several people were carried away on stretchers by paramedics while others limped away. Riot police later restored order.
When darkness approached, a helicopter arrived to carry Mugabe's body back to his home.
His wife, Grace, travelled with the casket in the chopper, fulfilling Mugabe’s wish that she be beside him all the time until his burial.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa calls for cool heads in dispute over Robert Mugabe’s burial
-
Public not welcome at Mugabe's private funeral
-
Robert Mugabe's family lashes Zim govt over his funeral arrangements
-
Several people injured in stampede as Zimbabweans view Mugabe's body
-
Zim offers transportation for citizens wishing to return home from SA
-
Mnangagwa: SA must use force to quell xenophobic attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.