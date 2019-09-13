EC school caretaker accused of child rape due in court

The 27-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after the child’s mother alerted authorities.

CAPE TOWN - A school caretaker is expected to make a first court appearance on Friday after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old pupil.

This after her daughter told her that she was afraid to go to school.

The child is then believed to have told her mother that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The police’s Namhla Mdleleni said: “Police arrested a 27-year-old man. The suspect will appear in court on Friday.”