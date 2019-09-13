CT hopes to retain World Leading Festival Destination title

The Mother City is currently the holder of this accolade and officials want Cape Town to retain this title.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is in the running for the title as the World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination title at the 2019 World Travel Awards.

At the Africa & Indian Ocean World Travel Awards held in June, the metro also scooped the title of Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

City Mayor Dan Plato took the cableway to the top of Table Mountain on Friday morning to highlight this campaign, calling on residents to vote for the city on the World Travel Awards website.

“You must remember one thing, the tourism sector and industry in Cape Town provides more than 300,000 job opportunities. We cannot say no to that and my aim is to enhance that.”