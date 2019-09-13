Crime mostly affects poor SA communities - researcher
The three stations where the most murders in the country were reported are Nyanga, Delft and Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN – Crime researcher Eldred de Klerk said on Friday poverty and poor service delivery have a direct impact on crime levels.
De Klerk said disparities between rich and poor drive up crime.
Crime statistics released on Thursday show some Cape Town suburbs are the most dangerous in the country.
The annual South African Police Service (SAPS) stats not only revealed high levels of crime but also confirmed crime still affects mainly poorer South Africans.
According to De Klerk, poor levels of service delivery directly impact the crime rate.
“Concerns that the fields with overgrown trees are making people vulnerable. Once those concerns have been identified in conversation with us, a suitable plan is made and those concerns are very different in Clifton as it is in Klipheuwel.”
De Klerk says government should address social and service delivery challenges in consultation with affected communities to uproot criminal activity.
