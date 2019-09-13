Creative minds gather at Africa’s biggest tech summit in Cape Town
About 22 universities and research institutions, and more than 600 companies and organisations have been at the summit over the past few days.
CAPE TOWN – Inventors and entrepreneurs have gathered at the South African Innovation Summit on Friday, to showcase their talents, skills and innovations at the Cape Town Stadium.
More than 3,500 delegates from 32 countries are attending the three-day event.
The summit is Africa's biggest tech start-up event and provides a powerful platform for nurturing and showcasing the very best of African innovation.
Enthusiastic creatives in the innovation sector have participated in panel discussions, master classes, workshops and competitions for entrepreneurs and inventors.
Founder Audrey Verhaeghe said: “It is important because Cape Town has this amazing ecosystem for tech entrepreneurs. Cape Town benefits because they strengthen their ecosystems and the entrepreneurs benefit because they make more contacts.”
In the inventor’s garage, Abdul Mohamed created a 3-D prosthetic hand. He said he worked on his product for five years.
#SAIS2019 In the inventors garage Abdul Mohamed created a 3D prosthetic hand. He says his worked on his product for 5 years. KP pic.twitter.com/tEGS9tHzQT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2019
“Low cost robotic prosthetic hand. It caters for the average South African person who cannot afford the average prosthetic hands that are imported.”
Other products on show are reusable sanitary pads, robot learns and simplex micro charger.
