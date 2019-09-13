Cele vows SAPS will half violent crime over next 10 years

This follows Thursday’s release of the latest annual crime stats which have shown a worrying increase in murder and other contact offences.

CAPE TOWN - Police management will be back in Parliament next week to explain what measures they will put in place to address the increase in violent crime.

This follows Thursday’s release of the latest annual crime stats, which have shown a worrying increase in murder and other contact offences.

* Concerns over number of children involved in crimes

South Africa recorded over 21,000 murders between April 2018 and March this year, an increase of 686 from the previous year.

“Basically, these stats are not very rosy,” that's how Police Minister Bheki Cele described the latest crime stats before presenting them to the police portfolio committee.

But Cele said police would be working hard to half violent crime over the next decade, a target set by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“As a police service, we aim to achieve this goal in the shortest term possible.”

MPs raised concerns over the latest stats and called for better crimefighting initiatives and more police deployment.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said: “I don’t think there’s a single person in the room who is not upset with these results. They are a cause for great concern.”

On gender-based violence, the committee reiterated its call for the strengthening of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

The committee will next week receive a more detailed analysis of the crime statistics and try to find solutions to the current challenges.