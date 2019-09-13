Cele: There was a systematic plan to weaken SA’s criminal justice system

Cele and his team released the latest annual crime statistics in Parliament on Thursday. They've shown a worrying increase in murder and other contact crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was a systematic plan to weaken the criminal justice system by past leaders and it would now take time to rebuild it and fix the crime problem in the country.

“It could be anybody, but definitely there was a systematic way of weakening the criminal justice system,” Cele said in an interview with 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning. “Maybe that’s why it is important that [we are] trying to rebuilt the criminal justice system, and if it’s not rebuilt we are not going to able to be effective in dealing with crime.”

According to the statistics, 21,022 murders were recorded for the 2018/2019 financial year. The figure was 686 more than the previous year.

Sexual offences increased by 4.6%, attempted murder jumped by 4.1%, robberies at residential properties increased by 0.8% while there was a decrease in drug-related crimes.

While all the provinces recorded increases in contact crimes (crimes committed against a person), KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and Gauteng recorded the highest volumes of these.

In other figures released on Thursday, crimes against women decreased by 5.4% while child murders and sexual offences against children increased, while 47 farm murders were also recorded.