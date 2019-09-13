Cele: There was a systematic plan to weaken SA’s criminal justice system
Cele and his team released the latest annual crime statistics in Parliament on Thursday. They've shown a worrying increase in murder and other contact crimes.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was a systematic plan to weaken the criminal justice system by past leaders and it would now take time to rebuild it and fix the crime problem in the country.
“It could be anybody, but definitely there was a systematic way of weakening the criminal justice system,” Cele said in an interview with 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning. “Maybe that’s why it is important that [we are] trying to rebuilt the criminal justice system, and if it’s not rebuilt we are not going to able to be effective in dealing with crime.”
Cele and his team released the latest annual crime statistics in Parliament on Thursday. They've shown a worrying increase in murder and other contact crimes.
According to the statistics, 21,022 murders were recorded for the 2018/2019 financial year. The figure was 686 more than the previous year.
Sexual offences increased by 4.6%, attempted murder jumped by 4.1%, robberies at residential properties increased by 0.8% while there was a decrease in drug-related crimes.
While all the provinces recorded increases in contact crimes (crimes committed against a person), KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and Gauteng recorded the highest volumes of these.
In other figures released on Thursday, crimes against women decreased by 5.4% while child murders and sexual offences against children increased, while 47 farm murders were also recorded.
Popular in Local
-
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds begin gathering at JSE in stand against GBV
-
SA Air Force, Navy financials in 'dire straits'
-
State explains why it called Dros rape victim to testify
-
#SandtonShutdown: Business accused of being 'disturbingly silent' on GBV
-
Motsoeneng: I deserved bigger kickbacks for rescuing SABC, MultiChoice deal
-
CARTOON: Fantasy World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.