Cele confident high crime rate in SA can be brought down
The minister said he believed that previous leaders had systematic means in place to weaken the criminal justice system.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is confident that the high crime rate in the country can still be fixed.
Cele was speaking on the Bongani Bingwa Show on 702 on Friday morning, reacting to the crime statistics presented in Parliament on Thursday.
He believed that police alone cannot be held responsible for bringing the high crime rate down but called for a “moral regeneration” in South African families.
“This situation might take some time, but there is space for rescuing.”
According to the statistics, 21,022 murders were recorded for the 2018/2019 financial year. The figure was 686 more than the previous year.
Sexual offences increased by 4.6%, attempted murder jumped by 4.1%, robberies at residential properties increased by 0.8% while there was a decrease in drug-related crimes.
While all the provinces recorded increases in contact crimes (crimes committed against a person), KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and Gauteng recorded the highest volumes of these.
In other figures released on Thursday, crimes against women decreased by 5.4% while child murders and sexual offences against children increased, while 47 farm murders were also recorded.
