Case against 'gang member' linked to cop’s murder postponed

Shane Swarts appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the killing of Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph and the attempted murder of his colleague Constable Terrence Mostert.

CAPE TOWN - The case against an alleged gang member implicated in the murder of a police officer has been postponed to December for further investigation.

Shane Swarts appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the killing of Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph and the attempted murder of his colleague Constable Terrence Mostert.

The Mfuleni-based officers were shot while confronting the suspect outside a tavern in Wesbank last Sunday night.

Swarts faces charges of murder, attempted murder the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused gave the firearm to a Somalian man who in turn gave it to his brother and ran away fearing being implicated in the crime.

Police have since confiscated the firearm. The accused’s Legal Aid lawyer has requested medical attention for his client who claims he was assaulted by police and has injuries, including burn marks, on his back, foot, neck and face.

The defence alleges the accused was tortured into confessing, but the State has dismissed this, arguing that no confession was made.

The prosecution has requested a detailed report on all Swarts's injuries, including the manner and time they were inflicted and who inflicted them.