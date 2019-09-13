Cape Town Marathon road closures
The 2019 Cape Town Marathon will be taking place on Sunday, 15 September. The list of road closures for the race are below:
FILE: Runners at the starting line of the 2018 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Picture: EWN
SATURDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2019
GREEN POINT
- Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Granger Bay Blvd & Beach Rd - Temporary delays - 06h00 - 12h00
- Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Stephan Way & Granger Bay Blvd- Full Road Closure - 14h00 Sat - 09h30 Sun
- Stephan Way, Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Hamilton RFC - Temporary delays - 14h00 Sat - 03h00 Sun
- Alexander Place, Beach Rd & Bay Rd - Temporary delays - 07h00 - 10h00
- Somerset/Main Rd Intersection at Main & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 07h00 - 12h00
- High Level Rd Intersection at High Level & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 07h00 - 12h00
- Joubert Rd Intersection at Joubert & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 07h00 - 12h00
- Ocean View Drive Intersection at Ocean View Drive & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 07h00 - 12h00
- Springbok Rd Intersection at Springbok & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 07h00 - 12h00
- Kloof Rd Kloof Rd & Kloof Nek Rd - Caution runners - 07h00 - 12h00
- Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Alexander Place Lane - closure - 07h00 - 10h00
- Beach Rd Haul St to Granger Bay Blvd - Full Road Closure - 18h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
- Beach Rd Granger Bay Blvd to Portswood Rd - Full Road Closure - 20h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
- Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 10th Sep - 17th Sep
- Fort Wynyard St Portswood Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Full Road Closure - 18h00 Sat - 03h00 Sun
SUNDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2019
SEA POINT, GREEN POINT & DE WATERKANT
- Seacliff Rd Victoria Rd & Queens Rd - Full Road Closure - 06h15 - 07h35
- Queens Rd Beach Rd & Victoria Rd Full - Road Closure - 06h15 - 07h35
- Regent Rd Queens Rd & Church Rd - Full Road Closure - 06h15 - 07h35
- Church Rd Regent Rd & Beach Rd - Full Road Closure - 06h15 - 07h35
- Beach Rd Haul St to Granger Bay Blvd - Full Road Closure - 18h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
- Beach Rd Granger Bay Blvd to Portswood Rd - Full Road Closure - 20h00 Sat - 08h30 Sun
- Beach Rd Granger Bay Circle - Full Road Closure - 03h00 - 08h30
- Beach Rd Queens Circle & St John's Rd - City Inbound Carriageway Closure - 06h15 - 08h45
- Beach Rd St John's & Helen Suzman City - Inbound Carriageway Closure - 06h15 - 08h35
- Beach Rd Helen Suzman & St John's Rd - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 06h15 - 08h00
- Beach Rd St John's Rd & Queens Circle - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 06h15 - 08h45
- Beach Rd Helen Suzman & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 06h00 - 09h30
- Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Haul Rd - Full Road Closure - 06h00 - 09h30
- Stephan Way Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Hamilton RFC - Full Road Closure - 03h00 - 09h30
- Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Beach Rd - Lane Closure - 06h00 - 13h30
- Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Stephan Way & Granger Bay Blvd - Full Road Closure - 14h00 Sat - 13h30 Sun
- Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 10th Sep - 17th Sep
- Granger Bay Blvd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fort Wynyard - Full Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h30
- Granger Bay Blvd Fort Wynyard St & Beach Rd - Full Road Closure - 03h00 - 08h30
- Haul Rd - Full Road Closure - 05h45 - 08h30
- Helen Suzman Blvd Beach Rd to Buitengracht - City Inbound Carriageway Closure - 06h30 - 08h15
- Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd Circle to Bill Peters -City Outbound Carriageway - Local Access only - 06h30 - 08h15
- Somerset Rd Buitengracht & Chiappini Rd - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
- Prestwich St Chiappini St & Ebenezer St - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
- Ebenezer Rd Prestwich St & Somerset Rd - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
- Chiappini St Waterkant & Prestwich St - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
- Prestwich St Chiappini St & Ebenezer St - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
- Ebenezer Rd Prestwich St & Somerset Rd - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
- Chiappini St Somerset Rd & Prestwich St - Full Road Closure - 08h15 - 13h15
CITY / CBD
- Buitengracht Intersection at Helen Suzman Blvd crossing - Full Road Closure - 06h45 - 08h15
- Hans Strijdom Ave Buitengracht & Bree St - Full Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h30
- Hans Strijdom Ave Adderley St & Bree St - Westbound Carriageway Closure - 06h30 - 08h30
- Bree St Riebeek & Strand St - Full Road Closure - 06h00 - 13h10
- Loop St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave - Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h30
- Long Street, Hans Strijdom Ave & Strand St - Full Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h30
- Long St Riebeek & Strand St - Road Closure - 08h30 - 12h45
- Long Street Strand St & Orange St - Full Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h45
- All roads intersecting with Long Between Hans Strijdom & Orange Street - No access across to Long St - 06h30 - 08h45
- Riebeek St, Loop & Lower Burg St - Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h30
- Strand St, Loop & Burg St Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h35
- Wale St, Loop & Burg St - Road Closure - 06h30 - 08h40
- M3 / Orange St, Long St & Hatfield St - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 06h30 - 08h50
- Greys Pass / Queen Victoria St, Wale & Orange St - No access to Orange St - 06h30 - 08h45
- Hatfield / St John / Plein St, Orange St & Darling St - Full Road Closure - 06h35 - 09h10
- Darling St, Plein & Castle St - Full Road Closure - 06h40 - 09h15
- Darling St, Castle St & Sir Lowry Rd - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 06h40 - 09h15
- Darling St, Sir Lowry & Tennant St - Full Road Closure - 06h40 - 09h15
- All intersections with Darling Between Plein & Tennant Street - No access to Darling St - 06h40 - 09h15
- Tennant St, Sir Lowry & Darling including intersection at Darling St crossing - Full Road Closure - 06h40 - 09h15
- Strand St, Castle & Bree St, - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 08h00 - 13h00 including all intersections with Strand - Between Adderley & Bree Street - No Access to Strand - 08h00 - 13h00
- Adderley St, Adderley Street Fountain Roundabout & Strand St - Southbound Carriageway closure - 08h00 - 13h00
- Loop St At Strand Street intersection Closed - 08h00 - 13h00
- Long St At Strand Street intersection Closed - 08h00 - 13h00
- Strand St on-ramp to Nelson Mandela blvd / N2 - Closed - 08h00 - 13h00
SOUTHERN SUBURBS (WOODSTOCK, SALT RIVER, OBSERVATORY, MOWBRAY, ROSEBANK, RONDEBOSCH, NEWLANDS AND CLAREMONT)
- Sir Lowry Rd, Tennant St & Searle St - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 06h40 - 09h25 including all mountain side intersections with Sir Lowry Rd Between Tennant St & Searle St - No access to Sir Lowry Rd 06h40 - 09h25
- Searle St, Pontac St & Victoria Rd Road - Closure, no access to Victoria Rd - 06h40 - 09h25
- Victoria Rd, Searle St & Browning Rd - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 06h40 - 09h40 including all mountain side intersections with Victoria Rd Between Searle St & Groote Schuur Drive - No access to Victoria Rd 06h40 - 09h40
- Ravenscraig Rd, Warwick St & Victoria Rd Road - Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h40 - 09h40
- Victoria Walk, Earl St & Victoria Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h40 - 09h40
- Mountain Rd, Salisbury St & Victoria Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h40 - 09h40
- Fairview Ave, Salisbury St & Victoria Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h40 - 09h40
- Roodebloem Rd, Salisbury St & Victoria Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h40 - 09h40
- Browning Rd, N2 & Victoria Rd - Full Road Closure - 06h45 - 09h45
- Main Rd (M4), Browning & N2 - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 06h50 - 09h50 including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd Between Groote Schuur Drive& N2 - No access to Main Rd - 06h50 - 09h50
- Groote Schuur Dr, Main Rd - Controlled emergency crossover - 06h50 - 09h50
- Anzio Rd, St Peters Square parking entrance & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h50 - 09h50
- Penzance Rd, William St & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h50 - 09h50
- Main Rd (M4), N2 & Belmont Rd - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 06h55 - 10h10 including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd Between N2 & Belmont Rd No access to Main Rd
- Rhodes Ave, Cecil St & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h55 - 10h10
- Chapel Rd, Baxter Rd & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h55 - 10h10
- Woolsack Dr, Baxter Rd & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h55 - 10h10
- Burg Rd, Baxter Rd & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h55 - 10h10
- Grotto Rd, Lovers Walk & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 06h55 - 10h10
- Church St, Highstead Rd & Main Rd - Controlled emergency crossover - 06h55 - 10h10
- Main Rd (M4), Belmont Rd & Protea Rd - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 07h00 - 10h30 including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd Between Belmont Rd & Protea Rd No access to Main Rd - 07h00 - 10h30
- Klipper Rd, Newlands Ave & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 07h00 - 10h30
- Mount Rd, Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 07h00 - 10h30
- Dean St, Main St & Main Rd - Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 07h00 - 10h30
- Sans Souci Rd, Esme Rd & Main Rd - Northbound lane closure, no access to Main Road - 07h00 - 10h30
- Claremont Blvd, Draper St & Main Rd - Northbound Carriageway Closure - 07h00 - 10h30
- Campground Rd, Main Rd & Mariendahl Rd - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 07h05 - 10h35
- Campground Rd, Mariendahl Rd & Keurboom Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h05 - 10h35
- Campground Rd, Keurboom Rd & Sandown Rd - Northbound Carriageway Closure - 07h05 - 10h55
- Campground Rd, Sandown Rd & Park Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h10 - 11h00 Including all mountain side intersections with Campground Between Keurboom & Belmont / Park Rd No access to Campground Rd 07h10 - 11h00
- Belmont Rd / Park Rd Intersection Intersection at Liesbeek Pkwy crossing from Belmont Rd Left turn only from Belmont into Liesbeek Pkwy - 07h20 - 11h45
- Sandown Rd, Campground Rd & Wood Rd - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 07h15 - 11h25 Including all intersections with Sandown (Bishops College side intersections) between Campground & Wood Rd, Wood Rd
- Sandown Rd & Riverton Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h15 - 11h25
- Riverton Rd Wood Rd & Silwood Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h15 - 11h25
- Silwood Rd Riverton Rd & Bonair Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h15 - 11h25
- Bonair Rd Silwood Rd & Barkley Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h15 - 11h25
- Barkley Rd Bonair Rd & Park Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h15 - 11h25
- Park Rd Campground Rd & Milner Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h20 - 11h35
- Milner Rd Park Rd to Klipfontein Rd - Northbound Carriageway Closure - 07h20 - 11h35
- Klipfontein Rd Milner Rd & Sawkins Rd - Westbound Carriageway Closure - 07h20 - 11h40
- Campground Rd / Sawkins Klipfontein Rd & Eureka Rd - Southbound Carriageway Closure - 07h20 - 11h40
- Campground Rd Eureka Rd & Park Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h20 - 11h40
- Liesbeek Parkway Belmont Rd / Park Rd & N2 - Southbound Carriageway Closure - 07h30 - 12h00
- Klipfontein Rd / Durban Rd Intersection Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Klipfontein Rd to Durban Rd - Access closed 07h30 - 12h00
- N2 Citybound Liesbeek Parkway Exit Liesbeek Parkway offramp - Access closed - 07h30 - 12h00
- Liesbeek Parkway N2 Outbound onramp - Access closed - 07h30 - 12h00
- Liesbeek Parkway N2 & Station Rd - Southbound Carriageway Closure - 07h35 - 12h10
- Malta Rd, Station Rd & Lower Main Rd - Full Road Closure - 07h35 - 12h30
- Albert Rd, Lower Church Street to Lower Main Rd including Salt River Circle - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 07h35 - 13h00
- Voortrekker Rd, Koeberg Rd to Salt River Circle - Full Road Closure - 07h35 - 13h00
- Salt River Circle Access to / from Voortrekker Rd - Closed - 07h35 - 13h00
- Lower Church St, Albert Rd to N1 - Full Road Closure - 07h35 - 13h00
- Beach Rd (Woodstock) Albert Rd & N1 - Access closed - exit only - 07h35 - 13h00
- New Market St / Albert Rd Lower Church & Castle St - Eastbound Carriageway Closure 07h45 - 13h00
- Salt River Circle Access to / from Voortrekker Rd - Closed - 07h35 - 13h00
- Lower Church St, Albert Rd to N1 - Full Road Closure - 07h35 - 13h00
- Beach Rd, Woodstock Albert Rd to N1 - Access Closed, Exit Only - 07h35 - 13h00
- New Market St /Albert Rd Lower Church & Castle St - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 07h45 - 13h00
