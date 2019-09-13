Bob Hewitt parole not granted yet, says Correctional Services
The former tennis champion was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 for the rape and sexual assault of three women in the 1980s and 1990s.
JOHANNESBURG - The victims of convicted sex offender Bob Hewitt say they feel let down and abused by the law.
This follows reports that Hewitt will be released on parole this month.
According to the law, Hewitt is eligible for a parole hearing as he has served more than half of his sentence.
But Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said no decision was made.
However, the lawyer representing Hewitt’s victims, Tania Koen, said a Correctional Services official confirmed to her that Hewitt had already been granted parole. She said her clients were devastated as they were not informed.
But Nxumalo said Hewitt’s matter was before the parole board.
