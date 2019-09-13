Anthea Thopps' family battles to deal with her murder as case postponed

Jacobus Plaatjies appeared in the local magistrate's court in connection with her killing on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Slain Beaufort West mother Anthea Thopps’ murder case has been postponed until next month.

Plaatjies faces charges of murder, rape, housebreaking and theft.

Thopps’ mother discovered her body inside her daughter’s home in July.

Police apprehended the suspect by tracing the woman’s stolen cellphone.

Her aunt Geraldine Thopps said the family would rally together to help raise the deceased mother’s three-year-old son.

“The baby is with his grandmother and everyone is now assisting, but it’s hectic. It feels like the longer this takes, the more it settles in that she’s not here anymore. It’s becoming worse.”