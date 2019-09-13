Another one! DJ Khaled is set to become a dad again

The 43-year-old DJ and record producer already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck, but has now revealed his spouse is pregnant with another baby boy.

Alongside a video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan, the Wild Thoughts hitmaker wrote: "God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I'm feeling more inspired than ever now. (sic)"

Khaled - who live-streamed Asahd's birth on Snapchat in 2016 - went on to praise his family and said he would be keeping his fans' love with him on his journey into life as a father of two.