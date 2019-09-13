Another one! DJ Khaled is set to become a dad again
The 43-year-old DJ and record producer already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck, but has now revealed his spouse is pregnant with another baby boy.
LOS ANGELES - DJ Khaled is set to become a father for the second time, as he revealed his wife Nicole Tuck is expecting another baby boy.
The 43-year-old DJ and record producer already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck, but has now revealed his spouse is pregnant with another baby boy.
Alongside a video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan, the Wild Thoughts hitmaker wrote: "God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.
"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I'm feeling more inspired than ever now. (sic)"
Khaled - who live-streamed Asahd's birth on Snapchat in 2016 - went on to praise his family and said he would be keeping his fans' love with him on his journey into life as a father of two.
View this post on Instagram
God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! 🙏🏽🤲🏽🙏🏽🦁🦁🤰😀❤️🎉 MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! #WETHEBEST !
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.