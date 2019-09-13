All set for this weekend's Cape Town Marathon

South Africa’s hopes will rest firmly on the shoulders of Elroy Gelant, who will be racing in only his second-ever marathon, having run his debut in 2017 where he finished in 2:12.49 in 5th overall.

CAPE TOWN - Six men and eight women with IAAF Gold Label Status will be on the starting line of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday to take on the 42.2km.

Fastest in the list of challengers to the win is Kenya’s Edwin Kibet Koech, who in March this year finished second at the Chongqing in China, crossing the line in 2:10.28.

Possibly more dangerous though is another Kenyan Kipkemoi Kipsang, who boasts a marathon best of 2:08.26, which he ran in Sevilla in 2017.

The Phalula twins, Lebo and Lebogang, will once again be back in the Mother City to race the Cape Town Marathon.

The 2019 Cape Town Marathon doubles once again as the South African Marathon Championships so there is extensive local pride at stake on Sunday 15 September.