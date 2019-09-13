Abalone worth over R3m seized in CT raid

Police acted on a tip-off this week and discovered the dried abalone on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Abalone worth more than R3 million has been seized at a house in Kraaifontein.

Police acted on a tip-off this week and discovered the dried abalone on Tuesday.

The police’s Mihlali Majikela said: “They arrived at the residential address and discovered over 5,000 dried abalone worth an estimated value of more than R3 million. No arrests were made, and an investigation continues.”

Poached abalone valued at nearly R2 million was confiscated in Panorama about two weeks ago.

Members of the Hawks found an abalone drying facility and arrested two people.