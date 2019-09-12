Madonsela: Gender-based violence must me confronted decisively

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said citizens must also be wary of those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of marginalised people to further their selfish desires.

DURBAN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said violent incidents including gender-based violence must be confronted and dealt with decisively.

She was speaking after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday.

It's since emerged that a student at the nearby Durban University of Technology is in an intensive care unit after being assaulted and stabbed at the institution on Monday.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said Madonsela was given an honorary doctorate in law in recognition of her current work as a social justice advocate and her past work as the country's Public Protector.

Madonsela used the occasion to highlight the issues of social justice.

“If we don’t deal with the people we have left behind, they’re going to eat us. Today, they’re fighting with foreigners, tomorrow they’ll be fighting with someone else. The truth is, 64.2% of people of African descent in this country are poor.”

On the recent wave of violence perpetrated by men in society, Madonsela said boys must be taught early in life that they are not superior.

She said citizens must also be wary of those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of marginalised people to further their selfish desires.

Madonsela said there was a need for the mental health assessment of perpetrators of violence so that prevention measures can be established.