South African regulator fines Steinhoff for misleading markets
South Africa’s market regulator is fining retailer Steinhoff R53 million for making 'false, misleading or deceptive statements' to the market, the company said on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s market regulator is fining retailer Steinhoff R53 million ($3.6 million) for making “false, misleading or deceptive statements” to the market, the company said on Thursday.
Steinhoff revealed an accounting fraud in December 2017 that shocked investors and wiped more than R200 billion off its stock market value.
The company said the penalty would have been R1.5 billion, but was reduced in recognition of the fact that the fraud was perpetrated by former employees and that the company had cooperated with regulators.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) ruled that multiple, significant restatements of the company’s accounts after December 2017 supported the conclusion that Steinhoff failed to meet its obligations under the Financial Markets Act.
More in Business
-
PSC: Govt departments' failures to pay suppliers damaging economy
-
Rand slips on dismal business confidence data; all eyes on ECB
-
Mabuza implores S Africans to pay for govt services they consume
-
Saftu, Numsa threaten mass protests over new labour laws
-
SA Express promises to make better use of R300m guarantee
-
Patel: New UK deal will allow trade to conitnue without disruptions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.