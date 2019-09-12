Some displaced foreign nationals say SA is their home

Countries including Nigeria and Zimbabwe offered to help their citizens leave South Africa in the wake of the xenophobic attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Some displaced foreign nationals, who are being housed in temporary shelters in Katlehong, are adamant they will stay in the country.

They recently fled their residences following renewed violence targeted at them. Countries including Nigeria and Zimbabwe offered to help their citizens leave South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks.

#JoburgViolence in Katlehong where pastors, reverends and other perish members with donations and clothes for the affected in this hall. BD pic.twitter.com/dukRDRdzF0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019

While some took up the offer, including 600 Nigerians, some foreign nationals at a shelter in Katlehong said they were staying put.

Ephraim Dondo from Zimbabwe said there was nothing for him back home.

“The government wants to send us back home but we don’t have anything right now. Even our children don’t have clothes and food,” he said.



A mother of four from Mozambique said South Africa was her home.

“They are telling us to go back home, but the problem is that we are scared. The government there is bad news, they don’t want to come here help us,” she said.

Officials in Ekurhuleni said they would continue to help those displaced with shelter, food and clothing.

WATCH: 'I’m tired, I want to go home' - displaced foreign nationals