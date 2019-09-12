Several people injured in stampede as Zimbabweans view Mugabe's body

Zimbabweans gathered at the Rufaro Stadium to view the body of Robert Mugabe forced themselves on the pitch, overwhelming security.

HARARE - Security has been strengthened at the local stadium where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is lying in state after mayhem broke out when members of the public invaded the pitch where the casket is stationed.

Several people have been injured.

Zimbabweans are paying tribute to Mugabe, who died in Singapore Last week..

WATCH: Commotion at the stadium where the body of #RobertMugabe is lying in state. Members of the public invaded the pitch where the casket is. More security had to be called in. Several people have been injured as a result of stampede. CM pic.twitter.com/Pey9vSAEoK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2019

There are contradictions as to when and where he will be buried, with his family saying it won’t be on Sunday as announced by governmnet and it will be at a secret venue.

The viewing of the body had to be temporarily stopped because of the mayhem. Scores of people have been injured.

Paramedics are helping those injured following the stampede and pulling them away in stretches.

More security has had to be called in to manage the situation