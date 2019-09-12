Several people injured in stampede as Zimbabweans view Mugabe's body

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Several people injured in stampede as Zimbabweans view Mugabe's body

Zimbabweans gathered at the Rufaro Stadium to view the body of Robert Mugabe forced themselves on the pitch, overwhelming security.

Paramedics pulled those injured from the crowd after a stampede while Zimbabweans viewed the body of the later former President Robert Mugabe. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
Paramedics pulled those injured from the crowd after a stampede while Zimbabweans viewed the body of the later former President Robert Mugabe. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
one hour ago

HARARE - Security has been strengthened at the local stadium where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is lying in state after mayhem broke out when members of the public invaded the pitch where the casket is stationed.

Several people have been injured.

Zimbabweans are paying tribute to Mugabe, who died in Singapore Last week..

There are contradictions as to when and where he will be buried, with his family saying it won’t be on Sunday as announced by governmnet and it will be at a secret venue.

Zimbabweans gathered at the Rufaro Stadium to view the body of Mugabe forced themselves on the pitch, overwhelming security.

The viewing of the body had to be temporarily stopped because of the mayhem. Scores of people have been injured.

Paramedics are helping those injured following the stampede and pulling them away in stretches.
More security has had to be called in to manage the situation

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA