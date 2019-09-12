Safety of displaced foreign nationals a concern for African Diaspora Forum

Dozens of people took refuge at community halls on the East Rand after they were displaced during violent clashes between locals and foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Diaspora Forum said that it was concerned about the safety of foreign nationals, especially those living in temporary shelters.

Dozens of people took refuge at community halls on the East Rand after they were displaced during violent clashes between locals and foreign nationals.

The hundreds of foreign nationals who fled their homes now find themselves under the care of NGOs who have been helping them with food, clothing and shelter.

Many say they want to remain in South Africa.

But the African Diaspora Forum chairperson Vusi Sibanda was concerned.

"[As a result of] The attacks that are taking place in our communities, I understand that 10 more came from Tembisa, there are still people that are coming in because they are afraid of what is happening. It is information that is circulating that 'we are coming to attack you' and people are running away."

Sibanda said that the foreign nationals would have to be reintegrated into society.

WATCH: 'I'm tired, I want to go home' - Displaced foreign nationals