Robert Mugabe's family lashes Zim govt over his funeral arrangements

Mugabe's family say they've noted with extreme concern how the government has developed the funeral programme without consulting them.

Pallbearers carry the casket of late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as it arrives at his former Blue Roof residence in Harare on 11 September 2019. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

HARARE - The Mugabe family has taken the Zimbabwean government to task over arrangements to bury the former President Robert Mugabe.

Until now, there had been no official word from the family despite rumours of disagreements over where the former statesman should be laid to rest.

He died last week, aged 95, in Singapore where he was receiving medical treatment.

Mugabe's family say they've noted with extreme concern how the government has developed the funeral programme without consulting them.

Robert Mugabe’s family is accusing the Zimbabwean government of trying to coerce them to accept a programme for his burial.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, they said that the late former statesman had communicated his wishes.

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

These included that his wife Grace must never leave the casket bearing his remains until his burial.

Former minister and Mugabe ally Walter Chidakwa would, on behalf of the family, communicate their concerns with the government.

Mugabe’s body will lie in state today at Rufaro Stadium where members of the public will have a chance to pay their last respects.

