Robert Mugabe's body to lie in state from Thursday

The former statesman’s remains were returned on Wednesday from Singapore where he died almost a week ago.

HARARE - From Thursday, Zimbabweans will be allowed to view the body of former President Robert Mugabe, which will be lying in state.

Mugabe’s remains were returned on Wednesday from Singapore where he died almost a week ago. His body was taken to the Zimbabwean army barracks for a brief period before being transported to his Blue Roof mansion.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch his motorcade, with some bowing their heads to honour him.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch his motorcade, with some bowing their heads to honour him.

“I think in the whole of Africa, he’s one person who you can say: 'This is a true leader,'” said one spectator.

Another said: “To me, he was a man of peace and someone who could unite the country because there were no battles during the time he ruled the country.”

Mugabe’s body will lie in state at a local stadium and Zimbabweans will be afforded the opportunity to pay tribute to him, but not everyone will be doing that, including this man.

“His legacy might have started good but at the end of the road, it wasn’t that good. We are in the state that we are in now because of those guys,” he said.

Mugabe's body will lie in state at a local stadium and Zimbabweans will be afforded the opportunity to pay tribute to him, but not everyone will be doing that, including this man.

Details of the former statesman’s funeral were yet to be communicated but dozens of leaders, mainly from the African continent as well as his former allies from abroad, were expected to attend.

