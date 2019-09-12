Rights group wants life sentence for Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
Closing arguments will be heard on Thursday in the case of Nicholas Ninow, who is on trial for raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - Closing arguments will be heard on Thursday in the case of Nicholas Ninow, who is on trial for raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.
On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria heard testimony from both the little girl and her mother in a closed session.
Ninow has pleaded guilty to the rape, which happened in a toilet in September last year.
The trial began on Monday with Ninow’s guilty plea but the State rejected this and highlighted inconsistencies in his admission.
• Mother of Dros rape victim recalls seeing Nicholas Ninow ‘fully naked’
Throughout the week, all eight witnesses recounted the horrific events of 22 September when he forced himself on the little girl. Her mother – who was the last to testify on Wednesday – explained how after breaking down the toilet door, Ninow was found naked with bloodstains on his body.
Next to him was the traumatised child. Ninow had also tried to flush away her underwear.
Rights group Not In My Name, which has been supporting the victim’s family, called for a harsh punishment.
The lobby group’s secretary-general Themba Masango said: “It is a heinous crime that deserves the full might of the law to come down upon Nicholas Ninow. We will not accept anything less than a life sentence because Nicholas Ninow knew exactly what he was doing.”
Final arguments were expected to be heard from both the State and Ninow’s legal representative.
