Ramaphosa video address blunder: CWU calls for suspension of SABC news chief

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Wednesday called for the suspension of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) head of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni.

The union said Magopeni should take full responsibility for the recent airing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's pre-recorded public address, which was not properly edited.

The SABC had since suspended three permanent employees and unscheduled a freelancer after citing sabotage.

The union’s Clyde Mervin said their members should not take the fall.

“The way this thing was handled was wrong because our members cannot just be suspended for blundering. If the issue was the blundering, the SABC should have been in contact with the leadership of the union so that we could have engaged and had a proper understanding of what transpired,” he said.

However, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said they acted based on the findings of a preliminary investigation.

“The SABC is striving for an environment where there is accountability by all employees. And the SABC remains committed to enforcing some governance measures and implementing consequence management aimed at ensuring strict adherence to its policies,” she said.

