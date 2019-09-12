Ramaphosa video address blunder: CWU calls for suspension of SABC news chief

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ramaphosa video address blunder: CWU calls for suspension of SABC news chief

The union said Phathiswa Magopeni should take full responsibility for the recent airing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's pre-recorded public address, which was not properly edited.

SABC head of news and current affairs Pathiswa Magopeni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
SABC head of news and current affairs Pathiswa Magopeni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Wednesday called for the suspension of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) head of news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni.

The union said Magopeni should take full responsibility for the recent airing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's pre-recorded public address, which was not properly edited.

The SABC had since suspended three permanent employees and unscheduled a freelancer after citing sabotage.

The union’s Clyde Mervin said their members should not take the fall.

“The way this thing was handled was wrong because our members cannot just be suspended for blundering. If the issue was the blundering, the SABC should have been in contact with the leadership of the union so that we could have engaged and had a proper understanding of what transpired,” he said.

However, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said they acted based on the findings of a preliminary investigation.

“The SABC is striving for an environment where there is accountability by all employees. And the SABC remains committed to enforcing some governance measures and implementing consequence management aimed at ensuring strict adherence to its policies,” she said.

WATCH: 5 points from Ramaphosa's plan to fight gender-based violence

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA