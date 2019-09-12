Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than R10m at Dragon City Mall
More than 15 people were arrested during the operation. Several brands including clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery, and cosmetics were removed from the mall.
JOHANNESBURG - Police and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday seized counterfeit goods worth more than R10 million during a raid at the Dragon City Mall in Fordsburg.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “More than 15 people were arrested in raids for offences ranging from possession of counterfeit goods to being illegal immigrants, illegal electricity connections were cut by Joburg City Power, while the estimated value of the seized goods is more than R10 million.”
Masondo said that as goods were being removed from the shops, some of the owners locked storerooms and police had to break them open to seize the goods. The confiscated goods were removed and taken as exhibits.
#sapsGP Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R10 million were seized in Dragon City Fordsburg today. More than 15 people were arrested in today's raids for offences ranging from possession of counterfeit goods to being in the country illegally. MLhttps://t.co/wdpUuXjP9F pic.twitter.com/jpj35OK1Zw— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 11, 2019
