Nicholas Ninow was looking for a victim, State argues
The State in the Dros rape trial on Thursday urged the High Court in Pretoria to convict Nicholas Ninow based on the evidence of his seven-year-old victim.
PRETORIA - The State in the Dros rape trial on Thursday urged the High Court in Pretoria to convict Nicholas Ninow based on the evidence of his seven-year-old victim.
Ninow is facing five charges including two counts of rape. He confessed to raping the little girl at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.
A witness testified about how Ninow was moving from one table to the next and at one stage even requested a table near the kiddie’s corner.
State prosecutor Grace Ngobeni said that from the evidence presented to the court, it was clear that Ninow was looking for a victim on that day.
“There was no reason for him to move from that table and go and sit at the table next to the kiddie’s corner. It is my submission that the court should find that the accused had an intention of having sexual intercourse [with a child],” she said.
Ngobeni said Ninow’s version in his plea should not be accepted as he could not explain why he was found naked in the women’s bathroom.
Ninow will know his fate on Monday when the judgment is delivered.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Fantasy World
-
Motsoeneng says he threatened MultiChoice with court action over SABC deal
-
Not very rosy: Crime stats show murder on the rise
-
Ramaphosa video address blunder: CWU calls for suspension of SABC news chief
-
One week on & no arrests for murders of Jesse Hess, grandfather
-
Documentation issues see some Nigerian nationals unable to leave SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.