Public not welcome at Mugabe's private funeral

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Public not welcome at Mugabe's private funeral

Mugabe's family met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday afternoon to discuss funeral arrangements.

190912mugabegif
190912mugabegif
one hour ago

HARARE - The family of Robert Mugabe said the former Zimbabwean President would not be buried on Sunday and as a family, they want a private funeral.

Mugabe's family met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday afternoon to discuss funeral arrangements.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on Friday last week.

His body is currently lying in state at a local stadium in Harare, where members of the public are paying their last respects.

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives home

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA