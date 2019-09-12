Public not welcome at Mugabe's private funeral

Mugabe's family met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday afternoon to discuss funeral arrangements.

HARARE - The family of Robert Mugabe said the former Zimbabwean President would not be buried on Sunday and as a family, they want a private funeral.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on Friday last week.

His body is currently lying in state at a local stadium in Harare, where members of the public are paying their last respects.

JUST IN #RobertMugabe’s family says it wants a private burial. They don’t want the public to come. “They don’t want you to know where he will be burried”. Suggests he will be burried as a chief.He also says burial won’t be on Sunday. “Sunday was never burial day”family says. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2019

