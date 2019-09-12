Motsoeneng says he threatened MultiChoice with court action over SABC deal
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said that he first threatened MultiChoice before there was any agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said he threatened to haul MultiChoice to court if it didn't agree to the now controversial R500 million deal between the two entities.
Motsoeneng is testifying at the state capture commission for a third and final day.
An agreement was reached between the SABC and MultiChoice in 2013 to flight the public broadcaster's 24-hour news channel.
Motsoeneng said that he first threatened MultiChoice before there was any agreement.
He said that he was proud that he opened doors for several SABC deals including, for sports shows.
"People at SABC and people generally were shocked that I was able to bring sports back. Today, as we are speaking chairperson, [there's a] blackout."
FINDER'S FEE
Motsoeneng also confirmed that he was paid a R10 million finder's fee for raising money for the SABC but he believed he deserved more.
Motsoeneng was detailing at the state capture commission how he went above and beyond his job description to raise more than R700 million for the public broadcaster.
He said that the board agreed to pay him a 2.5% finder's fee but only for money raised outside his job description.
