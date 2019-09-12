Motsoeneng: I deserved bigger kickbacks for rescuing SABC, MultiChoice deal

Hlaudi Motsoeneng maintained he negotiated the best deal for the SABC with MultiChoice and deserved the kickbacks he received for raising funds as COO.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng concluded his testimony at the state capture commission on Thursday and reiterated that that was the first time he was treated with respect.

Motsoeneng was expected to take the stand for only a day but he spent three days in the witness seat.

He maintained he negotiated the best deal for the SABC with MultiChoice and deserved the kickbacks he received for raising funds as COO.

The state capture commission has decided to fine Marie Swanepoel.

She's the HR official who allegedly failed to accurately reflect that Motsoeneng doesn't have a matric.

But all eyes were on the multimillion-rand deal with MultiChoice that Motsoeneng said he single-handedly rescued.

“Those two channels is R700 million over five years. Also, what I negotiated is that SABC should not pay for transmitters. So, MultiChoice pays for the transmitters even in Africa.”

He said he didn't expect to be paid for deals that cut costs, but the kickbacks he received for raising money were nowhere near what he deserved.

The former SABC COO said it was correct that he received R10 million: “I think they still owe me more than that amount.”

Motsoeneng is expected to return to the commission at a later date.