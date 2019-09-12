Most murders recorded in Nyanga, Delft and Khayelitsha police stations

If the figures are anything to go by, Nyanga, Delft and Khayelitsha can be considered the most dangerous areas in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Three of the country's policing precincts which recorded the most murders this financial year are in Cape Town.

Nyanga detectives investigated 289 murder cases between April 2018 and March this year; 19 fewer murders were recorded compared to the previous financial year.

In Delft, 247 people were murdered. That's 52 more than in 2018.

Khayelitsha recorded 221 murders; in the previous financial year, detectives in the area investigated 192 murder cases.

The Philippi East police station is ranked fourth of the top 30 stations where the most murders were reported.

The station recorded 185 murders, 20 less than the previous year.

Other Cape Town stations where more than 140 killings were probed include Harare, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Kraaifontein, Bishop Lavis and Mfuleni.

PROGRESS

Police Minister Bheki Cele said cash-in-transit heists and car hijackings were considerably down compared to the previous year.

He said during the 2017/2018 financial year, cash-in-transit heists were reported up to twice a day in some instances.

He said this year, they have come down drastically from 238 previously to 183, which is a drop of 23.1%.

“While we are not where we want to be, we are definitely not where we were the last time. We have recorded decreases in crimes of fear such as cash-in-transit, bank robberies, car and car hijacks as well as robberies in non-residential premises.”

The latest stats also show how other fear crimes like bank robberies have also decreased from 13 previously to just four which signifies a 69.2% decrease.

On murder, Cele said the only positive was how this year’s increase in murder is considerably lower compared to last year.