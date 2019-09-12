Mabuza implores S Africans to pay for govt services they consume

Deputy President David Mabuza also said he would report all departments and their political heads to President Cyril Ramaphosa if they fail to address the growing debt which was owed mostly to Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said on Wednesday he was concerned by increasing consumer debt and intergovernmental debt, which was negatively affecting companies like Eskom.

Mabuza faced questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on land reform as well as increasing government debt.

He said that, according to Eskom, the total owed by municipalities amounted to an unacceptable R19.9 billion.

Mabuza said he would report all departments and their political heads to President Cyril Ramaphosa if they failed to address the growing debt which was owed mostly to Eskom.

He said there were still departments that were consuming electricity and water, but failed to pay the relevant authorities.

“Over R9.7 billion is owed by national and provincial departments and municipalities. And this remains a major challenge for municipalities to provide the required basic services to our people,” he said.

He also called on South Africans to play their part and pay for government services like electricity.

“I call on all South Africans, particularly those who are earning an income, to play their part to ensure that they pay for services that they consume,” Mabuza said.

Mabuza said they would consider making laws to regulate and monitor intergovernmental debt on an ongoing basis.