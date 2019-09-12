Mabuza implores S Africans to pay for govt services they consume
Deputy President David Mabuza also said he would report all departments and their political heads to President Cyril Ramaphosa if they fail to address the growing debt which was owed mostly to Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said on Wednesday he was concerned by increasing consumer debt and intergovernmental debt, which was negatively affecting companies like Eskom.
Mabuza faced questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on land reform as well as increasing government debt.
He said that, according to Eskom, the total owed by municipalities amounted to an unacceptable R19.9 billion.
Mabuza said he would report all departments and their political heads to President Cyril Ramaphosa if they failed to address the growing debt which was owed mostly to Eskom.
He said there were still departments that were consuming electricity and water, but failed to pay the relevant authorities.
“Over R9.7 billion is owed by national and provincial departments and municipalities. And this remains a major challenge for municipalities to provide the required basic services to our people,” he said.
He also called on South Africans to play their part and pay for government services like electricity.
“I call on all South Africans, particularly those who are earning an income, to play their part to ensure that they pay for services that they consume,” Mabuza said.
Mabuza said they would consider making laws to regulate and monitor intergovernmental debt on an ongoing basis.
More in Politics
-
Saftu, Numsa threaten mass protests over new labour laws
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng takes issue with Public Protector's report on him
-
Motsoeneng: Some SABC board members thought I would be a ‘yes man’
-
Parly disciplinary panel finds Gengezi Mgidlana guilty of serious misconduct
-
VBS warns that Zuma’s loan default puts him at risk of losing Nkandla home
-
ANCYL presidential hopeful vows to tackle eThekwini service issues, graft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.