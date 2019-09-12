Latest crime stats a cause of 'very serious concern' for MPs
The figures showed an increase in contact crimes such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament expressed their concern following the release of the latest crime statistics.
The figures showed an increase in contact crimes such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.
Between April last year and March this year 21,022 were killed, which was an increase of 686 murders - this means the murder rate has gone up by 3.4%
Sexual offences are also on the rise having increased by 2,312 cases or 4.4%.
The Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald said that the figures were alarming.
"It is quite clear that we have a violent country and we will have to take drastic steps [to make it more peaceful]."
The Democratic Alliance's Andrew Whitfield questioned how the crime figures would be adequately addressed in the coming years.
"They are a cause for very serious concern. I wanted to know, the president in his State of the Nation Address made the commitment that over the next 10 years violent crime would be halved, so I'm very interested to know what interventions SAPS has in place to deal with that commitment."
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Fantasy World
-
Murders, sexual offences increase, crime stats show
-
Ramaphosa video address blunder: CWU calls for suspension of SABC news chief
-
Cele: Crime stats not very rosy
-
Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than R10m at Dragon City Mall
-
One week on & no arrests for murders of Jesse Hess, grandfather
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.