Latest crime stats a cause of 'very serious concern' for MPs

The figures showed an increase in contact crimes such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament expressed their concern following the release of the latest crime statistics.

Between April last year and March this year 21,022 were killed, which was an increase of 686 murders - this means the murder rate has gone up by 3.4%

Sexual offences are also on the rise having increased by 2,312 cases or 4.4%.

The Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald said that the figures were alarming.

"It is quite clear that we have a violent country and we will have to take drastic steps [to make it more peaceful]."

The Democratic Alliance's Andrew Whitfield questioned how the crime figures would be adequately addressed in the coming years.

"They are a cause for very serious concern. I wanted to know, the president in his State of the Nation Address made the commitment that over the next 10 years violent crime would be halved, so I'm very interested to know what interventions SAPS has in place to deal with that commitment."

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.