Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31

It’s understood Thami Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician and Idols season 12 runner up Thami Shobede has died at the age of 31.

It’s understood Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.

He passed away in hospital on Thursday morning.

WATCH: Idols SA Season 12 - Top 2 - Thami: Sorry

As @MzansiMagic & #IdolsSA, we are saddened by the passing of our former Idols SA contestant, @ThamiShobede, a very talented musician with lots still to offer to the music industry.



Our deepest condolences to his family & friends. He will be greatly missed. #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/5UnqiurIil — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 12, 2019

WATCH: Idols SA Season 12 - Top 8 - Thami: Signed, Sealed, Delivered

At the same time, fans have been sending messages of comfort and strength to his family and friends.

#RIPThamiShobede The little time we spent we spoke about how the industry needs to change. RIP brother will never forget you. See you on the other side. Rest Easy king. pic.twitter.com/OSq7kxfJzi — #KXNG4bidden (@Thisis4bidden) September 12, 2019

#RIPThamiShobede



I can't like i just can't with this year..I just can't 😭😭😭😭😭😭we try to put our heads up high but it's too much😭😭😭💔💔I can't anymore pic.twitter.com/YSKJJ7hMCT — UncuthuMazangwa!.. (@Uncuthumazangwa) September 12, 2019

I interviewed Thami so many times and he was always so kind and sweet. Celebrity deaths don’t usually shock me but I am extremely saddened by his death. So much of talent just taken at such a young age. Rest easy man 💔💔 #RIPThamiShobede #thamishobede pic.twitter.com/gN07Omq9fl — KING K 👑 (@_KingKarabo) September 12, 2019

#RIPThamiShobede



One of the Kindest,sweet and bubbly public personalities I came to adore.



We didn't get enough of you. RIP Bro you were loved😟😟😟😟💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7q6hvyVVon — Gangster Mama (@LucyM_More) September 12, 2019