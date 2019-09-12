Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
It’s understood Thami Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - South African musician and Idols season 12 runner up Thami Shobede has died at the age of 31.
It’s understood Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.
He passed away in hospital on Thursday morning.
WATCH: Idols SA Season 12 - Top 2 - Thami: Sorry
As @MzansiMagic & #IdolsSA, we are saddened by the passing of our former Idols SA contestant, @ThamiShobede, a very talented musician with lots still to offer to the music industry.— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 12, 2019
Our deepest condolences to his family & friends. He will be greatly missed. #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/5UnqiurIil
WATCH: Idols SA Season 12 - Top 8 - Thami: Signed, Sealed, Delivered
At the same time, fans have been sending messages of comfort and strength to his family and friends.
#RIPThamiShobede The little time we spent we spoke about how the industry needs to change. RIP brother will never forget you. See you on the other side. Rest Easy king. pic.twitter.com/OSq7kxfJzi— #KXNG4bidden (@Thisis4bidden) September 12, 2019
#RIPThamiShobede— UncuthuMazangwa!.. (@Uncuthumazangwa) September 12, 2019
I can't like i just can't with this year..I just can't 😭😭😭😭😭😭we try to put our heads up high but it's too much😭😭😭💔💔I can't anymore pic.twitter.com/YSKJJ7hMCT
My heart is broken. So much talent. 💔🌹 @ThamiShobede #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/UCKzqAan7d— Muzi Zuma. 🌹 (@MyNameIsMuzi) September 12, 2019
I interviewed Thami so many times and he was always so kind and sweet. Celebrity deaths don’t usually shock me but I am extremely saddened by his death. So much of talent just taken at such a young age. Rest easy man 💔💔 #RIPThamiShobede #thamishobede pic.twitter.com/gN07Omq9fl— KING K 👑 (@_KingKarabo) September 12, 2019
#RIPThamiShobede— Gangster Mama (@LucyM_More) September 12, 2019
One of the Kindest,sweet and bubbly public personalities I came to adore.
We didn't get enough of you. RIP Bro you were loved😟😟😟😟💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7q6hvyVVon
I'm deeply saddened to learn of passing of Idols star Thami Shobede. He was a really talented young singer. May your soul rest in peace. I send my deepest condolences to his family & friends. 💔🙏 #RIPThamiShobede pic.twitter.com/4WnnTEDHaA— Master Gee 👑 (@Gomolemo_17) September 12, 2019
More in Lifestyle
-
London selfie shop lets Instagram generation strike a pose
-
Stress can have negative effect on heart's health - expert
-
'Little Mermaid' can help save oceans, says Bardem
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 September 2019
-
‘A Dry White Season’ screens in Toronto as part of 30th anniversary
-
Kevin Hart to need 'round-the-clock' medical support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.