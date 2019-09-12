View all in Latest
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31

It’s understood Thami Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.

South African musician and Idols season 12 runner up Thami Shobede. Picture: Facebook.
South African musician and Idols season 12 runner up Thami Shobede. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician and Idols season 12 runner up Thami Shobede has died at the age of 31.

It’s understood Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.

He passed away in hospital on Thursday morning.

WATCH: Idols SA Season 12 - Top 2 - Thami: Sorry

WATCH: Idols SA Season 12 - Top 8 - Thami: Signed, Sealed, Delivered

At the same time, fans have been sending messages of comfort and strength to his family and friends.

