Hlaudi Motsoeneng takes issue with Public Protector's report on him

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to wrap up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday after spending days defending his tenure at the broadcaster.

On Wednesday, Motsoeneng dug into former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela and accused her of destroying people’s lives.



Among her findings in her report titled When Governance and Ethics Fail, released in February 2014, Madonsela said that Motsoeneng lied about having a matric qualification, which he did not have.

He said he would take all the time required by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo because the state capture commission of inquiry was the first platform that was not reaching conclusions about him before hearing his side of the story.

“When the Public Protector comes with such decisions and we are punished because she is the Public Protector and her views stand – chairperson it should be allowed. Why did the Public Protector come up with such remedial action to destroy our life and children’s lives?” Motsoeneng asked.

Motsoeneng was also confident the Special Investigating Unit would not find anything on him.

“Even the SIU chairperson, I’m in court today with them, and I’m saying they have tarnished and tainted my name [without] doing any investigations [by] using the Public Protector’s report, which is wrong. The money that they are claiming [from me], they are not going to win that chairperson,” he said.

