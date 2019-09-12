Documentation issues see some Nigerian nationals unable to leave SA
Some Nigerian nationals who want to go home following the recent xenophobic attacks in the country are unable to do so as they do not have the required documentation.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Nigerian nationals who want to go home following the recent xenophobic attacks in the country are unable to do so as they do not have the required documentation.
Dozens of citizens were queuing outside the country’s consulate in Illovo after they were offered free transportation to leave South Africa.
The latest attacks on African migrants, which are still simmering, left 12 people dead and hundreds displaced.
While the first group of Nigerian nationals were able to fly home on Wednesday, some were unable to.
Philip Akinole was one them and he said he was waiting for the consulate to assist him and his family.
“To go home is better, people out here have been waiting because we were supposed to leave by 9am this morning, but we are still here with nothing being done,” he said.
He said he desperately needed to go home because he was not safe in SA.
Dozens of Nigerian nationals were sitting outside the consulate with their belongings, waiting on officials to inform them of a way forward.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Fantasy World
-
Motsoeneng says he threatened MultiChoice with court action over SABC deal
-
Not very rosy: Crime stats show murder on the rise
-
Ramaphosa video address blunder: CWU calls for suspension of SABC news chief
-
One week on & no arrests for murders of Jesse Hess, grandfather
-
Latest crime stats a cause of 'very serious concern' for MPs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.