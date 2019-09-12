View all in Latest
Documentation issues see some Nigerian nationals unable to leave SA

Some Nigerian nationals who want to go home following the recent xenophobic attacks in the country are unable to do so as they do not have the required documentation.

Air Peace flight attendants hold placards to denounce xenophobia as the first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic violence arrives in Lagos, on 11 September 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some Nigerian nationals who want to go home following the recent xenophobic attacks in the country are unable to do so as they do not have the required documentation.

Dozens of citizens were queuing outside the country’s consulate in Illovo after they were offered free transportation to leave South Africa.

The latest attacks on African migrants, which are still simmering, left 12 people dead and hundreds displaced.

While the first group of Nigerian nationals were able to fly home on Wednesday, some were unable to.

Philip Akinole was one them and he said he was waiting for the consulate to assist him and his family.

“To go home is better, people out here have been waiting because we were supposed to leave by 9am this morning, but we are still here with nothing being done,” he said.

He said he desperately needed to go home because he was not safe in SA.

Dozens of Nigerian nationals were sitting outside the consulate with their belongings, waiting on officials to inform them of a way forward.

