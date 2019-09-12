Mabuza ‘disappointed’ with slow progress made to clean up of Vaal River
This was part of the Vaal River Rehabilitation Project, which kicked off last year after the river was polluted by raw sewage from pump stations in the Emfuleni Municipality.
SEBOKENG - Deputy President David Mabuza said he was disappointed with the slow pace of the cleanup project at the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment facility.
Mabuza visited the area on Thursday.
The Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment plant is surrounded by soldiers and military police.
#MabuzaSebokeng Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to visit this Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment works. Place is heavily proctected with the army and military police. BD pic.twitter.com/n40jBjAGIH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2019
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was brought in earlier this year to help clean the facility.
Raw sewage has been flowing into the river from pump stations in the Emfuleni Municipality affecting areas including Sebokeng, Vereeniging and Sharpeville.
But the SANDF’s work stalled after the R350 million set aside for the project ran out.
Mabuza was not impressed by this: “The spillage is not yet dealt with. It’s still spilling into the Vaal [River], we need to move a bit faster. That is why I was not happy with our pace and the complaint is that we don’t have money.”
The deputy president said he would approach the Treasury for more funds.
