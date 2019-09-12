Concerns over number of children involved in crimes

The latest crime statistic showed how 736 of the over 21,000 murders recorded by police between April last year and March this year were committed by children.

CAPE TOWN - Police have raised concerns about the number of children involved in crimes such as murder.

The stats also show how murder has increased by 3.4% meaning at least 58 people were murdered every day.

Police statistics head major general Norman Sekhukhune said the reason children were singled out in the stats was to give better context as to why murder was on the increase.

He said it was important to note that it was children who were responsible for murdering their peers and not adults.

“It would be ideal to also highlight the fact that the perception that these murders are committed by adults whereas, in some instances, it’s the very same children who are killing their peers.”

FARM MURDERS

At the same time, lobby group AfriForum has yet again raised concerns on farm attacks.

Six farm-related murders were recorded in the Western Cape and there were nine attempted murders.

Nationally, there were 47 farm murders and 51 attempted murders.

AfriForum’s Marnus Kamfer said: “It’s hair-raising, unfortunately, we’re seeing that crime is out of control. What further disturbs us is that police are sitting on resources.”

Kamfer said in 2010, there were approximately 60,000 police reservists and this year there were only 8,000.

“The other problem is that there’s no ammunition available. So, if you want to renew your certificate every year to be able to use your firearm, there’s no ammunition. Once again, they won’t be able to use their weapons to fight crime.”