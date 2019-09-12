Chester Williams' 'passion & love for everyone' remembered at memorial service

The 49-year-old Williams’ life was celebrated with a memorial service at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok Chester Williams’ death came at a time when the country needed men of his stature the most.

The rugby hero, who died of a heart attack last week, will be honoured with a special provincial official funeral at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

Mourners celebrated William’s life and cheered on as speakers remembered the fallen hero.

#ChesterWilliams Powers dedicates the song “Jabulani” to Chester. KB pic.twitter.com/QHrnIycXeR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2019

Director of UWC Sport, Mandla Gagayi, said Williams was seen by many as a rugby legend and an achiever, but for them, he was a simple guy with a big heart.

“All that Chester wanted was to see everyone around him succeed. He took interest in our lives, whether it was a simple conversation or a joke with a cleaner, a security guard, a sports administrator or a student – to him everyone deserved to be happy,” he said.

William's wife, Maria Williams, called the UWC rugby team on stage and reminded them of Chester’s devotion to the team.

“He had a passion and love for everyone, he had a passion to develop young people through sport. Chester was what people wanted him to be in the sporting fraternity,” she said.

The national flag will fly at half-mast in the Western Cape on the day of Williams’ funeral.