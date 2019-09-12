Cele set to reveal state of SA's fight against crime
The annual crime statistics will be released at Parliament later this morning.
CAPE TOWN - With crime perennially in the spotlight in South Africa, Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday paint the latest picture of how we are faring in the war on the scourge.
The figures are tracked from April 2018 to March this year.
Key points will be the murder rate, gender-based violence and sexual offences.
Following a spate of femicide incidents in recent weeks, it will be interesting to hear what the Police Minister has to reveal about gender-based violence over the past year.
Another area of concern is the country's murder rate, and for Cape Town especially, as Nyanga has for years been dubbed the country's murder capital.
Gangsterism has also been tormenting many communities, especially in parts of the Mother City as well as Port Elizabeth's northern suburbs.
With the army's deployment to help crack down on the problem and its mandate expected to come to an end shortly, Minister Cele may elaborate on whether this measure's helped.
The Institute for Security Studies's Lizette Lancaster said that the crime figures to be released today are out of date.
"We have to remember that these crime figures will already be six months out of date because they only run up to the end of March 2019, so it would not include the current scourges of public attacks we are seeing or gender violence."
