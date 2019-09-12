View all in Latest
Cele: Crime stats not very rosy

The latest crime figures showed an increase in contact crimes such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.

Police Minister Bheki Cele at a justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing on the elections on 13 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - The latest crime statistics were not very rosy said Police Minister Bheki Cele, with murders having increased by 3.4%.

Cele and a delegation of police officials presented the 2018/2019 crime stats to Parliament's police portfolio committee on Thursday morning.

The figures showed an increase in contact crimes such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstance.

Between April last year and March this year 21,022 were killed, which was an increase of 686 murders - this means the murder rate has gone up by 3.4%

That's about 58 murders a day.

Sexual offences are also on the rise having increased by 2312 cases or 4.4%.

Minister Cele said what was most concerning was that most murders were committed by people who were known to victims.

The police will be back in Parliament next week to respond to questions and analyse the statistics further.

